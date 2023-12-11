The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Game Information

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylan Jones: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaden Campbell: 10 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 59th 82 Points Scored 66.4 314th 244th 74 Points Allowed 88.2 360th 140th 34.4 Rebounds 30.2 295th 92nd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 11 61st 33rd 9.7 3pt Made 4 353rd 17th 18.3 Assists 10.4 324th 299th 13.9 Turnovers 15.8 357th

