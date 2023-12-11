Monday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 88-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Samford.

The game has no set line.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 88, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-22.8)

Samford (-22.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Samford's record against the spread this season is 2-5-0, and Alabama A&M's is 4-4-0. The Samford Bulldogs are 4-3-0 and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.6 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 84.0 per contest (358th in college basketball).

Alabama A&M loses the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 35.3 rebounds per game, 238th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.9.

Alabama A&M makes 3.8 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball) while shooting 22.9% from deep (361st in college basketball). It is making 5.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.6 per game at 37.4%.

Alabama A&M has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (327th in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (71st in college basketball).

