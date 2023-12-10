The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 61.4 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 54.1 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.
  • Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.8).
  • Alabama has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
  • Samford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%
  • Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Southern Miss L 51-33 Reed Green Coliseum
11/30/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 57-52 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Jacksonville State W 65-51 Pete Hanna Center
12/10/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/13/2023 LaGrange - Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena

