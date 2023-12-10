Sunday's NHL play includes the Nashville Predators (14-13) visiting the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre. The Canadiens are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Predators (-165) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Nashville's 27 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 17 times.

The Predators are 5-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 24 games this season, with nine upset wins (37.5%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Montreal has a record of 5-10 in games when bookmakers list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-5-1 6.3 3.20 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.20 2.70 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 2.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.30 3.40 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.