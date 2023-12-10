How to Watch the Predators vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on BSSO and ESPN+ as the Predators play the Canadiens.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Canadiens Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
- The Predators' 84 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|27
|14
|16
|30
|31
|17
|62.5%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|27
|12
|10
|22
|12
|27
|53.5%
|Roman Josi
|27
|6
|14
|20
|20
|6
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|27
|3
|15
|18
|17
|5
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|26
|4
|10
|14
|23
|15
|0%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 93 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 27th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 72 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|27
|8
|14
|22
|20
|12
|55.5%
|Cole Caufield
|27
|7
|13
|20
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|27
|5
|14
|19
|27
|10
|-
|Sean Monahan
|27
|8
|8
|16
|13
|12
|57.4%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
