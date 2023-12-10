Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 257.9 per game.

Smith's 37 receptions (on 48 targets) have netted him 433 yards (to average 36.1 per game) and two TDs.

Smith vs. the Buccaneers

Smith vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 20.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 20.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed nine opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 257.9 passing yards per game given up by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this season, Smith has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has 13.0% of his team's target share (48 targets on 370 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.0 yards per target (27th in NFL play), averaging 433 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

Smith has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (9.5%).

Smith has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

