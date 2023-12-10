The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) meet a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

The Falcons put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.4).

The Falcons collect 328.6 yards per game, 28.3 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Buccaneers allow per contest.

Atlanta rushes for 135.2 yards per game, 36.2 more than the 99 Tampa Bay allows per outing.

The Falcons have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons score 23 points per game in home games (4.2 more than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (0.5 more than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (380.3) is higher than their overall average (328.6). But their average yards conceded at home (303) is lower than overall (315.9).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (233.5) is higher than its overall average (193.4). And its average yards allowed at home (191.7) is lower than overall (208.1).

The Falcons' average rushing yards gained (146.8) and conceded (111.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 135.2 and 107.8, respectively.

In home games, the Falcons convert 42.5% of third downs and allow 35.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert (40.7%) and allow (33.1%) overall.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS

