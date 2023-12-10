The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) will meet NFC South rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 41 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Falcons' upcoming game versus the Buccaneers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been tied three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter five times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times in 12 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead five times (4-1 in those games), have been behind five times (0-5), and have been tied two times (1-1).

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.9 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

