Drake London vs. the Buccaneers' Defense: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Drake London versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Christian Izien is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Falcons play the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|70.2
|6.4
|46
|126
|7.32
Drake London vs. Christian Izien Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London's team-high 573 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 73 targets) with two touchdowns.
- In the air, Atlanta has passed for 2,321 yards, or 193.4 per game -- that places the team 22nd in the NFL.
- The Falcons' scoring average on offense ranks just 25th in the NFL, at 18.8 points per game.
- Atlanta sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.8 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Falcons air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 39 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (39.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.
Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Christian Izien has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 44 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay is struggling this season, with 3,095 passing yards allowed (28th in NFL). It ranks 17th with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this season, the Buccaneers rank 10th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in total yards allowed with 356.9 given up per game.
- Tampa Bay has allowed nine players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Drake London vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Christian Izien
|Rec. Targets
|73
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|46
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.5
|30
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|573
|44
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|52.1
|3.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|134
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
