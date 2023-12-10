Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Patterson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 30 rushes for 130 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on seven targets for 29 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir- Rest
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|30
|130
|0
|4.3
|7
|6
|29
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|5
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
