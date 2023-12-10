Auburn vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest that pits the Auburn Tigers (6-2) against the Little Rock Trojans (0-6) at Jack Stephens Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-50 in favor of Auburn, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Tigers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 72-62 win over UAB.
Auburn vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
Auburn vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 66, Little Rock 50
Other SEC Predictions
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 83-53 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.
Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 98) on November 30
- 76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 12
- 72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 186) on December 3
- 60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 190) on November 9
- 68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 26
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Taylen Collins: 7.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.3 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 10.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Savannah Scott: 7.8 PTS, 72.2 FG%
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.8 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.
