The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) will play the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Alabama vs. Samford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Essence Cody: 8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

