Alabama vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) at Foster Auditorium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-51 in favor of Alabama, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Crimson Tide took care of business in their most recent game 74-69 against SFA on Saturday.
Alabama vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 72, Samford 51
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals in a 78-73 win on November 24, which was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).
- Alabama has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).
Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-73 over Louisville (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 24
- 74-69 at home over SFA (No. 101) on December 9
- 72-47 over Liberty (No. 122) on November 26
- 70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 127) on November 16
- 85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 200) on November 12
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (36-for-82)
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jessica Timmons: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 21.6 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball while giving up 54.1 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential overall.
