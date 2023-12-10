Sunday's game features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) facing off at Alabama A&M Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-55 victory for heavily favored Alabama A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs claimed a 70-57 victory over North Alabama.

Alabama A&M vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, South Carolina State 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 62-56 on November 18.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 312) on November 29

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Alisha Wilson: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG% Darian Burgin: 8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kaylah Turner: 13.5 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

13.5 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Asianae Nicholson: 5 PTS, 50 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 288th in college basketball while allowing 63 per contest to rank 156th in college basketball) and have a -25 scoring differential overall.

