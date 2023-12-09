UAB vs. Nicholls December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nicholls Colonels (4-3) meet the UAB Blazers (4-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UAB vs. Nicholls Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games
- November 29 at home vs Mississippi Valley State
- December 3 at home vs Auburn
- November 27 at home vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAB Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Alexander: 12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delgado: 6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Curtis: 10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brister: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.