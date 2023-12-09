Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (6-2) and the Nicholls Colonels (6-4) at Stopher Gym is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with UAB coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Blazers head into this contest on the heels of a 72-62 loss to Auburn on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 66, Nicholls 65

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

Against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on November 6, the Blazers registered their signature win of the season, a 70-63 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Colonels have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 106th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 254) on November 6

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 269) on November 27

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 315) on November 29

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 316) on November 25

81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 13

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

18.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Denim DeShields: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Tracey Bershers: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Jade Weathersby: 10.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Maddie Walsh: 5.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (181st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.