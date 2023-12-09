The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

UAB is 2-2 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blazers sit at 114th.

The Blazers record 73.1 points per game, eight fewer points than the 81.1 the Red Wolves give up.

UAB has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 81.1 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, UAB posted 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (78.3).

Defensively the Blazers played better in home games last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 in road games.

When playing at home, UAB made 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (6.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule