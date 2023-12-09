Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (4-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) at First National Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with UAB taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

UAB vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

UAB vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 77, Arkansas State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.9)

UAB (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UAB, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Red Wolves have hit the over in two games, while Blazers games have gone over five times.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' -14 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.1 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per contest (268th in college basketball).

UAB is 107th in college basketball at 35 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

UAB hits 4.8 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) at a 27.1% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

UAB and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball) and force 10.8 (280th in college basketball).

