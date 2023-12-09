How to Watch the Troy vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Troy Trojans (0-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks score an average of 62.0 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 84.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (72.1).
- Troy has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
- UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Trojans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (44.1%).
- The Skyhawks shoot 41.0% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Trojans concede.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Shaulana Wagner: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG%
- Nia Daniel: 12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Zay Dyer: 6.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 72-68
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 100-88
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 86-70
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|SFA
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
