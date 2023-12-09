The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Troy Trojans (0-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks score an average of 62.0 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 84.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (72.1).
  • Troy has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
  • UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Trojans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (44.1%).
  • The Skyhawks shoot 41.0% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Trojans concede.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Shaulana Wagner: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG%
  • Nia Daniel: 12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Zay Dyer: 6.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 72-68 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Memphis L 100-88 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Georgia L 86-70 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UT Martin - Trojan Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 SFA - F&M Bank Arena

