The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Troy Trojans (0-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks score an average of 62.0 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 84.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks give up (72.1).

Troy has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Trojans are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (44.1%).

The Skyhawks shoot 41.0% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Trojans concede.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

12.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Shaulana Wagner: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.9 FG% Nia Daniel: 12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

12.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Zay Dyer: 6.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%

