Troy vs. Dayton December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (4-2) will face the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via USA.
Troy vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: USA
- Daron Holmes: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nate Santos: 13 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Koby Brea: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dayton Players to Watch
Troy vs. Dayton Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|268th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|86.5
|28th
|123rd
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|154th
|329th
|28.2
|Rebounds
|39.2
|25th
|333rd
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|13.5
|16th
|111th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|114th
|14.5
|Assists
|15.3
|84th
|100th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|15.8
|351st
