The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Troy vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.

This season, Troy has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.0% from the field.

The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank eighth.

The Trojans put up 20.7 more points per game (84.8) than the Flyers give up (64.1).

Troy has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Troy scored more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (65.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Trojans gave up 2.6 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (68.1).

Beyond the arc, Troy made fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule