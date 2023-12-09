The Toronto Maple Leafs (13-6-4) host the Nashville Predators (14-12, winners of three in a row) at Scotiabank Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 9 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-175) Predators (+145) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 13 games this season, and won five (38.5%).

Nashville has entered three games this season as an underdog by +145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 40.8% chance to win.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 26 games this season.

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 76 (20th) Goals 84 (10th) 76 (14th) Goals Allowed 81 (18th) 16 (17th) Power Play Goals 21 (9th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Nashville went 5-5-0 against the spread and 8-2-0 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over five times.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Predators have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (84 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Predators have conceded 81 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

