Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Perry County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Central-Hayneville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Francis Marion High School at The Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Letohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Demopolis High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
