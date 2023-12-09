The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) welcome in the North Alabama Lions (3-5) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 51.9 points.

Chattanooga has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.

The Mocs score 5.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Lions give up (72).

When Chattanooga scores more than 72 points, it is 2-1.

North Alabama has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

The Mocs shoot 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions shoot 42.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs concede.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

4.4 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Rhema Pegues: 9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%

North Alabama Schedule