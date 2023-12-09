Saturday's game at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

The Lions head into this contest following a 95-60 victory against Fisk on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, North Alabama 54

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 244 in our computer rankings, 70-63.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

4.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Rhema Pegues: 9.0 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 73.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and conceding 72.0 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.