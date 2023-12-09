North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.
The Lions head into this contest following a 95-60 victory against Fisk on Tuesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 76, North Alabama 54
Other ASUN Predictions
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Lions registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 244 in our computer rankings, 70-63.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 21
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Rhema Pegues: 9.0 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 73.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and conceding 72.0 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.