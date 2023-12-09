NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Los Angeles Kings squaring off against the New York Islanders.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|NESN,SCRIPPS,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSW,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSG,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSW,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|NBCS-CHI,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ALT,NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSUN,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
