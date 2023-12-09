Morgan County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Danville High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 9

3:45 PM CT on December 9 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School