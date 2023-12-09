Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinsville High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 9

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsboro High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

