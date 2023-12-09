Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinsville High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.