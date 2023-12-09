Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Marengo County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Demopolis High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
