Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lauderdale County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
