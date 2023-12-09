Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huffman High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
