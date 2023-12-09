Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huffman High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9

10:00 AM CT on December 9 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9

1:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9

1:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9

3:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Oxford High School