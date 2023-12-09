Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Cullman County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phil Campbell High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
