Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huffman High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.