The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
  • The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs average are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
  • When Butler puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
  • The Golden Bears score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Butler fared better at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in road games.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).
  • Butler made 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (56.6) last season.
  • At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
  • Cal sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion

