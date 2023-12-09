The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.7% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.
  • The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 69.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
  • Auburn is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than away (70.9).
  • Auburn sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 84-54 Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech W 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana - State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville - Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.