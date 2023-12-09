Should you wager on Alexander Carrier to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carrier averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.