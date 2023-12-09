Alabama vs. SFA December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
Alabama vs. SFA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
SFA Players to Watch
