The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) are 6.5-point underdogs against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -6.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats

Alabama has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 161.5 points.

Alabama's average game total this season has been 169, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alabama has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Crimson Tide have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 22.2% 84.9 179 67.2 142.1 144.1 Alabama 5 71.4% 94.1 179 74.9 142.1 156.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide's 94.1 points per game are 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 6-3-0 4-1 6-3-0 Alabama 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Alabama vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Alabama 14-2 Home Record 15-0 8-3 Away Record 9-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.