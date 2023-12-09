The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) will play the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on FOX.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Grant Nelson: 15.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Aaron Estrada: 16.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Pringle: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jarin Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Alabama vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 1st 97.6 Points Scored 81.7 71st 192nd 71.6 Points Allowed 63.0 44th 84th 36.6 Rebounds 38.0 45th 116th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th 19th 10.4 3pt Made 8.2 111th 107th 14.6 Assists 16.7 53rd 152nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.5 208th

