Alabama vs. Purdue December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) will play the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on FOX.
Alabama vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 19.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 15.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 16.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Pringle: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jarin Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
Alabama vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|1st
|97.6
|Points Scored
|81.7
|71st
|192nd
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|63.0
|44th
|84th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|38.0
|45th
|116th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|167th
|19th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|8.2
|111th
|107th
|14.6
|Assists
|16.7
|53rd
|152nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.5
|208th
