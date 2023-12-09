How to Watch Alabama vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Kentucky vs Pennsylvania (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide's 50.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
- Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.
- The Crimson Tide average 26.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Boilermakers give up (67.2).
- Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged away (73.7).
- At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- Alabama sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
