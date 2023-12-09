AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AAC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Rice Owls.
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UAB Blazers at Nicholls Colonels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at Rice Owls
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at North Texas Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
