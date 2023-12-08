If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Dora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Jasper High School