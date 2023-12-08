The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 114-113 loss to the Nets, Okongwu totaled two points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.5 7.6 Rebounds -- 6.8 6.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 16.8 15.5 PR -- 15.3 14.2



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Okongwu has made 3.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

Okongwu's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Giving up 113.8 points per contest, the 76ers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 41.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 27.5 per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 19 5 5 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.