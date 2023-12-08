Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois School for the Deaf at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phil Campbell High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Danville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.