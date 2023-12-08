Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Percy Julian High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8

4:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

LaFayette High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at North Sand Mountain High School