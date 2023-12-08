Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Leflore High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.