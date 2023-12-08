Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.