Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marengo County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Demopolis High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Linden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.