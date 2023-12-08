Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buckhorn High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Grissom High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Westminster Christian Academy