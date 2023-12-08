Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Macon County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Fyffe High School at Reeltown High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 8
    • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

